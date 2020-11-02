IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Hits $687.19 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, IOTA has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bitfinex and Exrates. IOTA has a total market cap of $687.19 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00183616 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, FCoin, Upbit, Ovis, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Exrates, CoinFalcon and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

