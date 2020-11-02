iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,624,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,479,000 after buying an additional 1,327,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,864. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.