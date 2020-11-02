iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after buying an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.05. 1,017,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.