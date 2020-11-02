iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,271 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 12.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $32,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.23. The company had a trading volume of 875,580 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.83. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.