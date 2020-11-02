iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after acquiring an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,412,000 after buying an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.67. 44,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,258. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

