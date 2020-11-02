iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $58.57. 35,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

