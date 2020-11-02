iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.45. The company had a trading volume of 134,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,076. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

