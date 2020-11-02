iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 566,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

