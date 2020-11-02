Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

FRE opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

