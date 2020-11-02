Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.38 ($99.27).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €65.58 ($77.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

