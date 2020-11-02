Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Buy

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DTCWY traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,951. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

