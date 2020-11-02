JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €135.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.