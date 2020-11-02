JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) (ETR:BFSA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) stock opened at €35.30 ($41.53) on Thursday. Befesa S.A. has a 1-year low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a 1-year high of €38.70 ($45.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.65.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

