Julius Bär Gruppe AG to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

