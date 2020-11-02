KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get KDDI alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KDDI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

KDDIY opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.15. KDDI has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KDDI (KDDIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.