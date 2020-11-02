Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.26

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and $258,919.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001905 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00081734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00212162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.01195561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,854,969 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.