Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) & FirstCash (OTCMKTS:FCFS) Critical Contrast

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingfisher and FirstCash’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $14.65 billion 0.53 $10.23 million $0.48 15.38 FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.16 $164.62 million $3.89 13.38

FirstCash has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingfisher. FirstCash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingfisher, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kingfisher and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 3 1 4 0 2.13 FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kingfisher and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68%

Volatility and Risk

Kingfisher has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstCash beats Kingfisher on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands. The company provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

