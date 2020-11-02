KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

KGX stock opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

