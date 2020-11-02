Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KOP opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

