Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE KOP opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Koppers has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.05.
In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
