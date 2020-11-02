Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from Lake Shore Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

