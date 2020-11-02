Level01 (LVX) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Level01 has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $313,215.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Level01 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.03948112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00224003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,960,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.