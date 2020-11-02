Lipe & Dalton Acquires 300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 143.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,394,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 822,504 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 64,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

