Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,630.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

