Lipe & Dalton Sells 9,356 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $54.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

