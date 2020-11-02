Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $3.52. Liquidia Technologies shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 12,936 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,368,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

