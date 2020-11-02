Lisk (LSK) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00007516 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bitbns, Coindeal and OKEx. Lisk has a market capitalization of $127.17 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00014631 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002499 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,306,970 coins and its circulating supply is 126,297,681 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinroom, OKEx, Bittrex, Poloniex, BitBay, ChaoEX, Binance, Livecoin, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinbe, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Upbit, Gate.io, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

