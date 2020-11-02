Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.91. 14,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.58.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

