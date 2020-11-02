Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock remained flat at $$35.54 during midday trading on Monday. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,926. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

