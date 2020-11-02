MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 485,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

MarketAxess stock traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $549.77. 2,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.21. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $575.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $551.00 to $621.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,279 shares of company stock valued at $39,500,108 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

