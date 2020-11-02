Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.64. 99,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,378. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

