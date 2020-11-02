McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.55 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

