McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.28 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

