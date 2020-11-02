Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 3.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

