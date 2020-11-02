Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Raised by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $102,394,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.25. 97,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.