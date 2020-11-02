Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $33.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CASH. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $175,132.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,610.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

