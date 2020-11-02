MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in MetLife by 215.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. 172,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,795. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.