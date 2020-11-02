Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $104,281,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

MDLZ stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

