Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 90.6% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 90.6% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $574,271.67 and approximately $26.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00888231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

