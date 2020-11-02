Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Monero has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $118.99 or 0.00888231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ovis, Kraken and Trade Satoshi. Monero has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003069 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,746,052 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Tux Exchange, Exrates, B2BX, Bitfinex, Coinroom, Kraken, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Bitlish, Coinbe, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, Bithumb, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Nanex, CoinEx, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, Bitbns, Bisq, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Graviex, Bittrex, OKEx, BitBay, Ovis, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Exmo, Mercatox, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Coinut, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.