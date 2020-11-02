Needham & Company LLC Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $155.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $154.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,251.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,639 shares of company stock worth $32,044,912 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

