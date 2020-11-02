Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.83 ($73.92).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR:NEM opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.34. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.