Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s 4th Largest Position

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 5.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.08.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,641 shares of company stock worth $170,223,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.66. 106,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.14 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.