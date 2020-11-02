Newton (NEW) Market Cap Reaches $6.00 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Newton has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $634,072.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00081734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00212162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.01195561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

