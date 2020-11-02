Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.63. Nielsen shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nielsen by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

