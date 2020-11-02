Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €138.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit