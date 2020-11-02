Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €130.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €138.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

