Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NSC opened at $209.12 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

