Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Boosted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $32,867,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $295.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

