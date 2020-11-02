NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $10.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $512.09. The company had a trading volume of 113,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.34 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.64.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

