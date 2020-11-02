Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $131,129.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

