Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $17.00 at MKM Partners

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

NYSE OVV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.39. 133,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,788. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

